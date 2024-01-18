Stretch dollars for radiant health

Stephanie Rubino, ND

Special to the Village News

Shocked by your recent grocery bill? Food prices continue to climb, and food insecurity has serious health implications for everyone. Healthy food access and consumption are essential and should not be compromised.

One of the first steps to eating well while protecting your wallet is meal planning, which helps people create a focused grocery list and search for deals that allow them to save. There are useful phone apps that can help people shop for sales6 and compare store prices. Have you ever been told not to shop when hungry? It’s tru...