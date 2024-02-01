Kuhn named to Kettering University's fall 2023 dean's list

FLINT, Mich. – Matthew Kuhn of Fallbrook was named to Kettering University’s fall 2023 dean’s list. He is majoring in mechanical engineering.

The dean’s list recognizes overall academic performance based on the student’s term GPA. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must satisfy the following requirements: be a degree-seeking student with a minimum term GPA of 3.5, no grades below B and a minimum of 16 earned credits for the term.

Kuhn was among more than 300 students named to the fall 2023 dean's list.

Submitted by Kettering University.