FPUD sets Feb. 26 hearing for directors' per diem increase

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Feb 01, 2024 10:36pm0
The Fallbrook Public Utility District has set a Feb. 26 hearing for a 5% increase in the per diem pay board members receive.

A 4-0 FPUD board vote Jan. 22, with Charley Wolk absent, set the Feb. 26 hearing date for the increase. The pay for meetings would increase from $127.63 to $134.01.

FPUD's Administrative Code stipulates that per diem pay is to be reviewed annually, and any increase is limited to 5%. A recommended increase requires a public hearing to be set, and the increase will not take effect until at least 60 days after the meeting. The 60-day period allows for registered voters in the district to collect signatures for a referendum.

FPUD is the water district with the third lowest per diem pay. Valley Center Municipal Water District board members receive $100 for each meeting. The per diem for Lakeside Water District directors is $125, and that amount has been unchanged since August 1989 and is given only for full board meetings rather than for committee meetings.

