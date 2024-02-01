Girls softball season starts this month

FALLBROOK – The 2024 Spring Fallbrook Girls Softball season is about to begin! Assessments have just passed but they are still in need of a few players for all their divisions from 6u to 14u. Register online at http://www.fallbrookgirlssoftball.com.

Age divisions range from 3 to 14 years old and serve the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz, Rainbow, Pala, Horse Creek and Camp Pendleton.

The spring season runs from February through April with the All Star season following in May. Games take place during the week and on Saturdays with 1-2 practices per week. Most games will be local but some regional games may take place in neighboring communities.

New players must provide a copy of their birth certificates.

For more details, visit http://www.fallbrookgirlssoftball.com or email [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook Girls Softball.