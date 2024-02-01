Warriors control the Eagles on the court

count
Warrior Elliott Watkins shoots a 3-pointer against the San Pasqual Eagles during a varsity boys basketball game, Jan. 26. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Evan Thomas jumps for the rebound against Eaglel defenders. Fallbrook won 68-48. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook's Xavier Charland shoots a 3-pointer against San Pasqual. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook's Petey Pizzo shoots a jump shot against San Pasqual. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Christian Myers looks for a shot at the net against the Eagles. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook's Malaki Brotherton takes a jump shot against San Pasqual. Fallbrook won the varsity boys basketball game, 68-48. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Evan Thomas shoots a 3-pointer against the Eagles. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Malaki Brotherton battles for the ball against San Pasqual. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook's Christian Myers gets the ball against Eagle defenders during a varsity boys basketball game, Jan. 26. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
