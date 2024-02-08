Get the help to understand Covered California insurance options

VISTA – The New Year brings with it an opportunity for people to prioritize the health and well-being of themselves and their family. It also brings the opportunity to enroll in the kind of health insurance that is right for each person. With the help of their expert staff, Vista Community Clinic (VCC) is here to guide people towards a healthier and more secure future.

Open enrollment for Covered California runs through the end of January, and allows individuals and families to enroll in or make changes to their health insurance plans.

Life is unpredictable, and health issues can arise unexpectedly. Being covered by health insurance provides a safety net, giving everyone the care they need without facing financial hardships. From routine check-ups to unexpected medical emergencies, having insurance coverage is a crucial step towards a healthier and more secure future.

VCC provides accessible health and wellness care for individuals of all ages. Its medical and dental services are designed to meet the diverse needs of the community, offering comprehensive care that focuses on prevention, wellness, and timely interventions.

Understanding health insurance plans can be overwhelming, but one doesn't have to navigate this journey alone. VCC's team of Certified Access Counselors is here to help find the plan that best suits one’s needs. Their assistance is not only invaluable – it's completely free and open to everyone in the community.

To speak with a Certified Access Counselor and explore the options for Covered California Insurance, simply call 760-631-5000, extension 7190.

Don’t forget, the deadline for Covered California Insurance applications is Jan. 31. Don't miss out on the chance to prioritize the health and well-being of one’s family. Reach out to VCC's Certified Access Counselors today to get started on the path towards a healthier tomorrow. For more information, visit http://www.vcc.org.

Submitted by Vista Community Clinic.