Fallbrook-based company addresses summer learning loss through innovative STEM programs

FALLBROOK – In a bid to combat the persistent issue of Summer Learning Loss and inspire students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) disciplines, Kid Laboratories, a new company based in Fallbrook, has emerged with a mission to unlock the fullest potential of tween students.

At the helm of this groundbreaking initiative is Elena Czarnowski, a seasoned professional who transitioned from the technology sector to pursue her passion for science and mathematics education. With years of experience under her belt, including roles as a math, science, and STEM teacher at various institutions, Czarnowski brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to her latest venture.

Summer Learning Loss, often referred to as SSL, poses a significant challenge to students, with research indicating a decline in academic skills during the extended break. Through her extensive research and practical experience, including a master's thesis on the subject, Czarnowski recognized the importance of addressing SSL proactively.

Leveraging her insights, Kid Laboratories has developed STEM Summer Camps strategically aligned with California Science and Mathematics teaching standards, aiming to mitigate the gap in learning experienced over the summer months.

"Our goal is to make learning about challenging math and science concepts engaging and interactive," says Czarnowski. "By offering fun and immersive STEM programs during the summer, we aim to equip students with a solid foundation to build upon when they return to school."

Kid Laboratories offers a diverse range of courses catering to students aged 6-10, covering topics such as computer science, aerospace, electricity, and space exploration. These week-long camps, featuring three-hour class times, are conducted at various community centers across San Diego County, including Poway, San Marcos, and Carlsbad.

In addition to their elementary-level programs, Kid Laboratories is breaking new ground by introducing advanced learning topics tailored specifically for tween students aged 11-14. These courses, available online or in-person at the San Marcos Community Center, cover financial literacy and character development, aiming to equip students with practical skills for the future.

"As educators, we strive to empower students to overcome challenges and pursue their goals," remarked Czarnowski. "Our advanced courses are designed to provide young tweens with the direction and support they need to achieve success."

For those interested in learning more about Czarnowski or Kid Laboratories, visit http://www.kidlaboratories.com, follow them on Instagram @kidlaboratories, or tune in to the Kid Laboratories Podcast on Spotify. With their innovative approach to STEM education, Kid Laboratories is poised to make a lasting impact on students' academic journey and beyond.

Submitted by Kid Laboratories.