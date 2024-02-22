Affordable health screenings coming to Temecula

TEMECULA – Residents living in and around the Temecula area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Grace Presbyterian Church will host this community event on March 15. The site is located at 31143 Nicolas Road in Temecula.

Screenings can check for:

· The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

· HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

· Diabetes risk

· Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with residents to create a package that is right for each one based on their age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit http://www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Submitted by Life Line Screening.