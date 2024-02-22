Foundation for Senior Care hosts Comedy Night

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care announces, "Stand Up For Seniors," an evening of stand-up comedy sponsored by Silvergate Retirement Residence & Memory Care Suites.

Aimed at raising funds for older adults in need, "Stand Up For Seniors" will take place Saturday, March 9, at the Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will run from 6-8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Proceeds from this event will directly fund the foundation's Referral and Support Advocacy program, with a focus on expanding advocacy efforts, collaborating with complementary agencies to increase the access and impact of senior services, and growing the foundation's bilingual presence in the areas of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz.

"Stand Up For Seniors" comedy night will feature three stellar comedians ‒ the "hairlarious" Johnny Herrera, a man who loves to be the center of attention, Mike Cano, a favorite at clubs and colleges across the country, and the beloved Anita Milner, affectionately known as the "Grandma of Comedy."

In addition, a short film created by the Fallbrook Senior Center Storytelling Project ‒ "Sharing the Past & Creating Our Future Together" ‒ will be shown during intermission.

Admission to "Stand Up For Seniors" is $35 for advance-purchase open seating and $45 at the door. Additionally, there are a limited number of VIP tickets available, which include reserved seating, a pre-show reception in the exclusive VIP lounge, and refreshments provided by the Coal Bunker restaurant.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org under the Events page, or in-person at the foundation office (135 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook) ‒ Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Standard theater fare ‒ hot dogs, popcorn, sodas and candy ‒ as well as a variety of beer and wine choices can be purchased by all attendees in the theater lobby.

For more information about the "Stand Up For Seniors" fundraiser, contact Joanna Costello at 760-723-7570 or [email protected].

The Foundation for Senior Care is a charitable, nonprofit organization that provides vital services to older adults in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz communities. For more information, visit http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or call 760-723-7570.

Submitted by the Foundation for Senior Care.