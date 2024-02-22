FUESD invites PTA leaders to monthly roundtable talks

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District has announced the launch of its new monthly PTA Roundtable meetings, exclusively designed for PTA leaders and Superintendent Monika Hazel.

These meetings aim to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and strengthen the vital partnership between district leaders and PTA leaders.

Recognizing the significance of communication and relationship-building between district leaders and PTA leaders, Hazel emphasized, "PTAs are integral to our school's success. They contribute immensely to our students' well-being and play a crucial role in the success of the whole child, both academically and emotionally. This initiative is our way of showing these leaders the respect they deserve and building a true partnership."

The first meeting of the PTA Roundtable was met with resounding success, as participants engaged in positive and meaningful dialogue, exchanging perspectives and ideas to support the students of FUESD. Discussions centered around the importance of parental involvement, enhancing educational opportunities, and strengthening community connections.

Moving forward, the district is committed to hosting these monthly roundtable meetings as a way to nurture a collaborative spirit and mutual respect between district leaders and PTA leaders.

This initiative aims to empower PTAs to continue their invaluable contributions to the school community and to ensure the collective success of all students.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.