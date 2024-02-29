Fallbrook Newcomers hosts a walkabout hiking event

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers, the community organization dedicated to welcoming and promoting friendship among Fallbrook residents, recently held a fun and invigorating Walkabout event led by Newcomer member Marcia Stuart.

The popular monthly Walkabout activity is a great way to get some exercise and make new friends while exploring beautiful scenery at various local hiking trails and nature preserves.

The Walkabout took place Feb. 13 at Lake Calavera Preserve bordering Oceanside and Carlsbad, followed by an enjoyable picnic lunch at the adjacent scenic Oak Riparian Park.

The Walkabout included idyllic scenery while exploring the Lake Calavera Preserve Loop Trail. The panoramic view from the mountain top, an ancient volcanic plug, was stunning on a clear and beautiful day!

In a show of appreciation, as Newcomer Rhonda L. commented, "Walkabout had a great day in Oceanside! Some went over the mountain and others traipsed through the mud and streams from all the rain last week. The sunshine felt great. Always have the best time "walking about" in our beautiful county!"

The Walkabout is a testament to the Fallbrook Newcomers' commitment to fostering a community that offers friendship, fun and a wide variety of engaging activities for its members. Fallbrook Newcomers extends a warm welcome to all future Newcomers.

Social meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at Christ the King Church at 10 a.m. The upcoming March 14 meeting will feature Lenila Batali, the founder and executive director of D'Vine Path. D'Vine Path provides a dynamic and comprehensive program for neurodiverse adults that offers life skills and vocational training in the agriculture, hospitality, and arts industries.

For more information about Fallbrook Newcomers and upcoming events, visit https://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers.