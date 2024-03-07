St. Patrick to visit Fallbrook at free event

Christ Church invites everyone in the whole community who wants to come and have fun to attend its free St. Patrick’s Day dinner event, Sunday, March 17 from 2-5 p.m. at 2000 Reche Road. The event will include a Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner and hot dogs for those who don’t like corned beef.

Entertainment will be provided by live bands – bluegrass and Irish music as well as games and activities for children – a bounce house, face paint, leprechaun's treasure hunt – and a presentation on St. Patrick who will be available for a photo opp. There will also be an Irish stew cook off with participants from other churches.

Pastor Brian Capanna said the event is their way to “tell our community we love them and to feed them.”

For more information, call 760-728-2007 or email [email protected].