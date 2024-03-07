Tragic loss, amazing beauty makes lemonade on March 9 at Live Oak Park

FALLBROOK – The loss of a 200 year old oak tree near Live Oak Park's Dog Park is truly sad for tree lovers. But residents also marvel at the beauty of the pear trees at Vince Ross Village Square. Jackie Heyneman of the Save Our Forest (SOF/FLC) committee commented that it is amazing how things happen relative to each other in some way, "Making lemonade out of lemons is an old adage, but could be used here."

With California Arbor week coming soon, from March 7 to March 14, an old friend of SOF, Roger Boddaert offered to help the group celebrate on March 9 at 10 a.m. by planting trees at Live Oak Park.

He contacted LOP Rangers and Jake Enriguez of the San Diego County Parks and Recreation Department for the Fifth Supervisory District mid-February. They were all on board to provide support for a community tree planting, a real Tree Festival.

Ironically, the old live oak tree fell on Feb. 23. This was reminiscent of the 1992/93 winter when 17 tees fell on Live Oak Park Road in one night temporarily closing the road. That was such a huge catastrophe that residents on the road responded, organized and solicited the community to help and plant 165 oak trees on Live Oak Park Road, Reche Road and in Live Oak Park itself. It was organized by the SOF precursor, naming themselves Save the Oaks.

Why does this happen? Live oaks have adapted to living in Southern California's coastal region that is prone to periodic drought. Its roots grow pretty close to the surface, and often extend beyond the canopy to take advantage of any surface water that comes their way. Heavy prolonged rains loosen surface soil, and over it goes from its sheer weight.

The resulting lemonade mentioned before is the spectacular bloom of the pear trees this year that are very happy with the rains. A visitor to downtown Fallbrook cannot escape the awe of the beautiful display at Vince Ross Village Square at the intersection of Alvarado and Main.

The square was developed by the Fallbrook Village Association when they purchased the land after the original hardware store at that site burned to the ground. It became a mini park made possible by donors whose names are engraved and recognized on the fountain, planters, walkways and on bricks laid just outside the perimeter planters. It is amazing to study those names and remember many who have since passed on. This piece of Fallbrook illustrates why it is "The Friendly Village."

Heyneman said, "Just reflect! We are so lucky that we live in a community that works together to make things better. Many testify that trees are what helped them choose Fallbrook for their forever home."

The future of Fallbrook's Save Our Forest group is to keep the community rural and green. These are the words in their original Mission Statement, exactly.

Everyone is invited to be at Live Oak Park March 9, 10 a.m. to help plant the trees.

Submitted by Save Our Forest.