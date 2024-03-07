Discover Fallbrook Community Expo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Community Expo “Discover Fallbrook!” Friday, May 17, at the Vineyard at 1924 from 3-6 p.m. The expo is an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to learn about the chamber’s member businesses, ask questions, collect information and make some new contacts.

Bring business cards and join in the networking. No cards? No problem. The event is for everyone. Exhibitor booths are for chamber business members only, but the event is free and open to the public.

All chamber members have the added opportunity to provide coupons or flyers for a nominal fee. Details for the expo can be found at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Firehouse Que & Brew will be there with their food truck, a no-host bar will be provided by the Vineyard at 1924. Exhibitors will have giveaways and more. Listen to the music of the Gin ‘N Tonix with your friends and colleagues and “Discover Fallbrook!”

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.