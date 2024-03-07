Governor Newsom announces appointments

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointment, among others, Feb. 29:

Bennae Calac, of Pauma Valley, has been appointed to the California Native American Heritage Commission. Calac has been president, owner and managing member at Native Grounds Monitoring Research and Consulting LLC since 2000, at 7G Foundation since 2018, and at Onoo Po Strategies since 2020.

Calac is an enrolled member of the Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians, president of the Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition, and a member of the 7G Foundation. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Calac is a Democrat.

Submitted by the Governor’s Press Office.