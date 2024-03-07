Bonsall High's boys basketball makes it to CIF semi finals

Under the new leadership of Coach Bernard Cantrell, the Bonsall High School boys basketball team advanced to the CIF semifinals.

After a rocky start, the basketball team seemed to find a rhythm late in the season. The team won their last three games to advance to the CIF playoffs.

The team started the quarterfinal round, played at the Jim Banks Sports Center on Feb. 17, cold. In the first period, the opponents dropped every three point shot from the outside and Bonsall had no answer, quickly falling to a 10 point deficit.

But, despite what the scoreboard read, it was clear that BHS had the stronger team. By half time the team had tied up the match and in the second half they took the lead and never looked back.

Senior Nathan Winnbrenner and junior Phoenix Young each scored 20 points, helping freshman phenom Kaimana Levy run up the impressive lead.

In the semi-final match, played at Tri-City Christian, the team struggled to find the lead and despite some great moments, ended their season.

It is clear that Coach Cantrell has developed the team's defense and brought the team, made up of players from many experience levels, together as a cohesive unit.

With only two seniors leaving the team (Winebrenner and Devin Duke) and several talented freshmen developing on the squad, the team's future looks bright.