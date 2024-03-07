Warriors outscored by Wildcats

count
Fallbrook's Jaxon Dent is tagged out while sliding home during the varsity boys baseball game against the El Camino Wildcats, Feb. 29. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Isaiah McMillian swings at a pitch during the game against the Wildcats. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook outfielder Austen Baker attempts to catch a pop fly against El Camino. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Jace Cervantes delivers a pitch to a Wildcat batter. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook catcher Waylon Puikunas attempts to make the catch and tag an El Camino baserunner before he crosses home plate. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior first baseman Wyatt Fieri catches a foul ball for an out against the Wildcats. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior batter Petey Pizzo makes contact with a pitch against El Camino. Fallbrook lost the varsity baseball game, 11-3. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
