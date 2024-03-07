Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors outscored by Wildcats

Last updated Mar 06, 2024 6:5pm0
Share
count

Fallbrook's Jaxon Dent is tagged out while sliding home during the varsity boys baseball game against the El Camino Wildcats, Feb. 29. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Warrior Isaiah McMillian swings at a pitch during the game against the Wildcats. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook outfielder Austen Baker attempts to catch a pop fly against El Camino. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Warrior Jace Cervantes delivers a pitch to a Wildcat batter. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook catcher Waylon Puikunas attempts to make the catch and tag an El Camino baserunner before he crosses home plate. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Warrior first baseman Wyatt Fieri catches a foul ball for an out against the Wildcats. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Warrior batter Petey Pizzo makes contact with a pitch against El Camino. Fallbrook lost the varsity baseball game, 11-3. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 03/07/2024 19:39