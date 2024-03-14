Colorectal cancer screenings matter

VISTA – Vista Community Clinic wants to talk about something important – colorectal cancer and life-saving screenings. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the colon or rectum. It is also known as “colon cancer.” And there are things that can be done to catch it early and even prevent it.

Screenings for colorectal cancer can be simple, and some can be done from the comfort of home. These screenings can possibly catch problems early on, before they turn into something bigger. When colorectal cancer is caught early, it is easier to treat and to beat. Colon cancer is currently listed as the fourth most common cancer in men and women, and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

It is important to remember that colorectal cancer doesn’t always show symptoms at first, making these screenings important for maintaining health. If a clinician catches it early, they can work to stop it in its tracks, but if it goes unnoticed and untreated, it can be life threatening.

So what can people do to keep themselves healthy and safe? It really comes down to talking to their clinicians about colorectal cancer screenings. They can help people figure out when and how often they should get screened and which type of screening is right for them. The clinicians at VCC are available to all members of the community to support their health journey with several locations and convenient evening and weekend hours. Call or text at 760-631-5000 to schedule an appointment or learn more. For more information, visit http://www.vcc.org to learn about more services, locations and more.

Submitted by Vista Community Clinic.