Bonsall Virtual Academy offers options

Tina Calabrese

Principal, Bonsall Virtual Academy

Bonsall Virtual Academy is redefining education with its innovative blended program, catering to students from Transitional Kindergarten through 12th grade. Offering a unique blend of in-person and virtual classes, BVA prioritizes flexibility and personalized learning to equip students with the skills they need to thrive as global citizens.

At the heart of BVA's approach is the commitment to providing each child with a successful start, ensuring they are prepared to excel in college, careers, and beyond.

Through a vibrant hybrid program, students have the option to attend in-person sessions with their teachers several times per week, where they engage in a diverse array of activities ranging from art and hands-on science lessons to physical education, cooking, and social interaction.

One parent of a 12th grader said, "I like the good fit for my daughter, I like the accessibility of the teachers and the principal, you respond really quickly."

One standout feature of BVA is its Monday enrichment days, where elementary students (grades TK-5) have the opportunity to visit the farm at Bonsall Elementary School. Here they engage in hands-on activities such as seed planting, animal science, and unique curriculum experiences designed to foster a love of learning.

Music and library visits are integrated into the program, with students enjoying bi-monthly visits to the school library and opportunities to explore their musical talents. Additionally, starting from the fourth - eighth grade, students have access to internships at Rawhide Ranch.

Students in grades 10th - 12th have access to internships with our district partners providing them with real-world experiences and career exploration opportunities. A parent of a 12th grader said, "My child wanted to have a job, work, flexibility. The scheduling is great to do it on his own time. Better than traditional education."

BVA's commitment to holistic education extends beyond academics. The Academy hosts science and art fairs, student celebrations, and community partnerships, offering students a well-rounded educational experience. The program also emphasizes the importance of outdoor learning, field trips, and internships to help students develop critical problem-solving skills applicable to real-world challenges.

Central to BVA's success is its use of high quality, standards-based curriculum (through Edgenuity and Flexpoint educational platforms) which provides students with a comprehensive and rigorous academic program aligned with California standards.

Through personalized learning pathways and targeted support, Edgenuity and Flexpoint offer a diverse range of high quality courses to ensure academic success for students at all grade levels.

With the staff as their learning coaches, the best resources, tools, and technology at their disposal, the students have the opportunity to accelerate, innovate, integrate and excel. Some of the students are going to graduate early. It is amazing!

Parents have been incredibly enthusiastic with the newly developed program. "I love the flexibility, I love the one:one time with the teachers, I love the enrichment opportunities," shared a parent of five of our students. A parent of an 11th grader shared, "The hours work well for my daughter. I like that she can get her work done."

Another parent of two high school students, in 10th and 11th grades, said, "I like the updates and the ability to work at the learning resource center. I like the motivation provided by the raffles and field trips as well as information on vocational programs and life skills." A parent of three students, grades K, 1, and 3 said, "I like the program itself. It is really good."

One of our 12th grade parents shared, "For my daughter, it is very individualized. I think for us, for her and for her family, it has helped to give her hope. She wanted to give up. My middle school child brought up their grades because my child in BVA is inspiring everyone in her family. The personalization from you has been great. The involvement has been so important for my daughter compared to last year. It has made a huge difference."

As BVA continues to evolve during the 2024-2025 school year, it remains committed to providing a dynamic and enriching educational experience for every student. With its blend of in-person and virtual classes, personalized learning pathways, and emphasis on real-world experiences, Bonsall Virtual Academy is shaping the future of education.

For more information, call 760-631-5200, ext 1027 or email: [email protected].