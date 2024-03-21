NCFPD administrative building upgrades contract amended to replace parking lot

The contract the North County Fire Protection District has for upgrades to the NCFPD administrative building has been amended to include a complete replacement of the parking lot.

A 5-0 vote at the NCFPD board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23, approved the amendment to the contract with Reed Family Enterprises Inc. The change order will add an estimated $43,029 to the contract, although the board authorized a change order of up to $50,000 in case any unforeseen conditions are encountered.

The North County Fire Protection District moved its administrative offices from Ivy Street to Main Avenue in 2009. Neither the building nor the grounds have had upgrades or significant repairs since then. A 2022 site safety inspection conducted by NCFPD staff indicated the need for multiple repair and improvement projects on and around the premises.

In August 2023, the NCFPD board awarded a $354,728 contract to Reed Family Enterprises, which is based in Temecula, for the upgrades. The scope of work includes parking lot asphalt repair and resurfacing, exterior door replacement, building entry security access control, a visitor parking stall meeting current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, exterior paint and window coverings, a new sign to replace the light-emitting diode sign which no longer functions, a replacement of the flagpole on the grounds, renovation of the restrooms and the employee break rooms and drainage improvements which will prevent flooding during heavy rain. In addition to enhancing the aesthetics of the property, the upgrades will increase security and reduce tripping hazards.

An inspection of the parking lot determined that the entire parking area should be ground and overlaid with two inches of new asphalt instead of performing simple patch-type repairs.

“We identified that the entire parking lot was in such poor shape,” NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds said.

Large sections of asphalt are damaged or even missing.

“We’re slated for a full removal and replacement of the entire parking lot,” McReynolds said.

The amended scope of work includes all the initial scope tasks including addressing the major drainage issues the property experiences during rain and adding the ADA-compliant parking stall.

Joe Naiman can be reached by email at [email protected].