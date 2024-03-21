Worker of the Week works two jobs

Maria Wagner, owner of Country Charms Antiques, shows off a painting that was done by a 15 year old by Bradley Parrish in 1973. Wagner has been in business since 2020 at 211 East Alvarado St. The store collects all sorts of antiques such as vintage books from the 1800s along with vinyl records and other types of collectables. When not at the store, Wagner is a part-time nurse in a surgical recovery room at Kaiser Hospital in Irvine. Prior to this, she had worked 15 years in ICU. Her goal is to retire and concentrate on her store full time. Village News/David Landry photo
