Warriors battle Orange Glen in volleyball

Last updated Mar 21, 2024 8:59am0
Fallbrook's Carlos Gregorio receives a serve during a varsity boys volleyball game against Orange Glen High, March 14. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Warriors Jason Fuentes, left, and Jesus Montillo go for the dig against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook's Jesus Montillo hits the ball over the net against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Warrior Gabriel Palacios keeps the ball in play against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook's Ivan Mack receives an Orange Glen serve. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Warrior Joshua Robertson attacks against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Warriors Joshua Robertson, left, and Ivan Mack attempt to block an Orange Glen shot. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Warrior Gabriel Palacios sets the ball for a Fallbrook teammate. Fallbrook lost the varsity boys volleyball game, 3-0. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Shane Gibson / Village News photos

