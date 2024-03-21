Warriors battle Orange Glen in volleyball

count
Fallbrook's Carlos Gregorio receives a serve during a varsity boys volleyball game against Orange Glen High, March 14. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warriors Jason Fuentes, left, and Jesus Montillo go for the dig against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Fallbrook's Jesus Montillo hits the ball over the net against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warrior Gabriel Palacios keeps the ball in play against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Fallbrook's Ivan Mack receives an Orange Glen serve. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warrior Joshua Robertson attacks against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warriors Joshua Robertson, left, and Ivan Mack attempt to block an Orange Glen shot. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warrior Gabriel Palacios sets the ball for a Fallbrook teammate. Fallbrook lost the varsity boys volleyball game, 3-0. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Reader Comments(0)