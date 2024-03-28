Hasvold recognized for 'Distinguished Service'

At the North San Diego County Realtors awards dinner, March 16, the Distinguished Service Award was presented to Chris Hasvold of Coldwell Banker Village Properties.

The next day, Hasvold posted this on LinkedIn, "Last night, I was honored to receive the Distinguished Service Award from the North San Diego County Realtors, only the fourth recipient since its inception 25 years ago. It was especially gratifying to be presented the award by Carolyn D'Agosta, a true icon in the industry. I am grateful to be surrounded by many amazingly talented individuals with unparalleled passion and commitment to the industry."

The script for the presentation explains the purpose of the Distinguished Service Award:

"The Distinguished Service Award is created as a means of honoring those members whose service has provided accumulated benefit to the Association through constant and valuable effort over an extended period of time rather than in any single year.

The recipient has made a significant sustained and sustainable contribution and impact on the efficiency, effectiveness, and/or reputation of the Association in one or more areas of the Association or of the Association as an entity.

The recipient of this year's Distinguished Service Award has been instrumental in navigating our Association through changes over the past five years. They have participated and have taken leadership roles in areas that are crucial to succeeding and thrive in our industry.

At a local level, they have served and chaired many committees including Asset Management, Investment Policy, Professional Standards, Risk Reduction, Bylaw Review, CRMLS Transition, and Financial Stability and Sustainability Work Group.

They serve as a Volunteer Mediator, Zip Form Trainer, and Event moderator when called upon. They have served as a Board of Director from 2012 to 2016 and from 2018 to 2023 and were the 2020 Board President. In 2015,.they received the REALTOR ® of the Year Award. At the state level, they have represented North San Diego County REALTORS ® as a C.A.R Director since 2018 and were the 2020 Regional Chair of the Standards Forms Committee.

Our recipient served as a CRMLS Director for the past six years and was Board Chair in 2023. And with all of this, they have maintained a successful brokerage over the past 31 years with 20+ agents and achieved $14,550,000 in individual sales in 2023.

And with that I would like to present the Distinguished Service Award to the very deserving Chris Hasvold."

According to his wife, Hasvold "was completely surprised with a most prestigious honor. In 30+ years, the North County Association of Realtors Distinguished Service Award has only been given three other times. Last night they honored Chris for his tireless work at the local and state levels on behalf of realtors."

Lisa Hasvold also said,."The list of his volunteer positions over the years is endless – from policy, contracts, teaching, mediation, etc. – he puts his heart and soul into it while also managing a fabulous team of 25 agents at our office. I may be biased but I am thrilled to see others honor and appreciate his service. Last night as they announced his name, I flashed back to 44 years ago when he first got his real estate license – what a ride."