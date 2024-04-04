Blanket Project helps the less fortunate

FALLBROOK – Program parents at Solutions for Change were given hand-made blankets donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project. Solutions for Change, a women's and family shelter in Vista, is a full service leadership development residential program with the mission to solve family homelessness.

Over 60 blankets of all sizes and a dozen children's hats were donated to this shelter. For more information on the program, visit https://solutionsforchange.org/.

The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project consists of anyone who wants to knit or crochet blankets, hats, scarves, shawls, etc. and donate them to the less fortunate. Some folks do their work at home, but about 20 or more ladies meet every Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at Living Waters Church on Reche Road.

Thousands of blankets and items have been donated in the past 10 years, going to North County charities and their fundraisers. The group depends on donations of yarn and also accept financial contributions.

Anyone can join them anytime for an occasional or regular visit, the group provides free yarn and instructions if desired. For more information, email [email protected] or visit https://fallbrookblanketproject.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.