MGPA Architecture to design new Bonsall Elementary School playground and shade shelter

MGPA Architecture was awarded the Bonsall Unified School District contract for the design of a new playground and shade shelter at Bonsall Elementary School.

The BUSD board voted 4-0 Wednesday, Jan. 17, with Michael Gaddis absent, to approve the architectural services contract with the Carlsbad company. MGPA Architecture will be paid $19,800 for the work.

“It’s a great thing,” BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger said.

The existing playground at Bonsall Elementary School will be demolished. The new playground will include play area surfacing and a travel path meeting current Americans with Disabilities Act standards as well as the shade shelter.

“We continue to prioritize the safety and physical well-being of all of our students,” Clevenger said.

The contract with MGPA Architecture includes a $4,800 subcontract with Dennis Janda Inc. of Temecula for a topographic and site survey. The design work has three tasks. The first is to perform the design and surveying work. The second is to submit the project design to the Division of the State Architect, and after DSA approval is obtained MGPA Architecture will provide technical specifications for the bid documents. The third task will be to provide contract administration and the necessary DSA documents pertaining to the construction.

