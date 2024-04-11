Documentary and panel discussion honor women

FALLBROOK – A community screening of "Women Talk: Women of History," a documentary featuring undersung women heroes was held Saturday, March 23 at Fallbrook Library in the community room.

"Women Talk: Women of History" was crafted by noted artists and creatives of the Fallbrook community inspired by local organizations AAUW, Fallbrook Scarecrow Days and the art/artistry of BJ Lane during the pandemic. The goal was to recognize undersung women she-roes through time.

AAUW members were recognized for sponsoring several scarecrows which appear in the documentary. There was also a talk with an expert panel from noted women in the worlds of human rights, journalism, theatre and government affairs discussing how far women have come and how much farther women have to go in their march for equality.

Members in the audience asked pertinent questions of the panelists in their work experience, but there was also a Q & A for the filmmakers about the collaborative process too.

The documentary is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDyjR7T0E3M.

Submitted by Nancy Heins-Glaser.