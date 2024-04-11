Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Documentary and panel discussion honor women

In the library conference room, after the showing of "Women Talk: Women Of History, " George Herring, standing, is recognized for his outstanding video editing of the documentary to support the Quad Collaborative's effort to complete the film. Also in attendance were regular library patrons and Noel Glaser, spouse of the producer/co-director Nancy Heins-Glaser.

Members of the "Women Talk: Women Of History" cast, panelists, and creative team join in solidarity after a warm reception, March 23.

FALLBROOK – A community screening of "Women Talk: Women of History," a documentary featuring undersung women heroes was held Saturday, March 23 at Fallbrook Library in the community room.

"Women Talk: Women of History" was crafted by noted artists and creatives of the Fallbrook community inspired by local organizations AAUW, Fallbrook Scarecrow Days and the art/artistry of BJ Lane during the pandemic. The goal was to recognize undersung women she-roes through time.

AAUW members were recognized for sponsoring several scarecrows which appear in the documentary. There was also a talk with an expert panel from noted women in the worlds of human rights, journalism, theatre and government affairs discussing how far women have come and how much farther women have to go in their march for equality.

Members in the audience asked pertinent questions of the panelists in their work experience, but there was also a Q & A for the filmmakers about the collaborative process too.

The documentary is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDyjR7T0E3M.

Submitted by Nancy Heins-Glaser.

