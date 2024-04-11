Healthy cooking class offered April 14

RAINBOW – Karen Houghton, R.N., is offering a Naturally Gourmet Cooking Class Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at the Fallbrook Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1200 Rainbow Valley Blvd.

The class will teach how to fix vegetarian plant-based cuisine and how to boost the immune system. Space is limited, so anyone wanting to attend should pre-register by calling 760-387-7311 or emailing [email protected]. They can leave a message with their name and number of people attending.

Registration closes at 3 p.m. on April 12. The registration fee is $20 which includes recipes, food samples and handouts.

Submitted by Karen Houghton.