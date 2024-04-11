Registrations are open for ILACSD's 22nd annual Creek to Bay Cleanup

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – I Love A Clean San Diego is set to host the 22nd annual Creek to Bay Cleanup Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the region’s largest one-day environmental volunteer effort in celebration of Earth Month, with nearly 100 cleanup sites around the county. I Love A Clean San Diego expected thousands of volunteers of all ages to participate. Residents can register to volunteer at http://cleansd.org/creektobay.

“Creek to Bay provides an opportunity for all San Diegans to actively participate in keeping our green spaces beautiful and healthy,” Kristin Banks, volunteer program manager at ILACSD, said.

The Ocean Conservancy estimates that about 80% of all litter and debris found along the coast begins inland. When litter enters our local watersheds, it flows downstream and into the Pacific Ocean, negatively impacting infrastructure and becoming a harmful threat to the health of both marine wildlife and humans.

“With cleanup sites all over the region, there’s an opportunity for every San Diegan to get involved no matter where they live and help keep pollution from reaching our local waterways and the ocean,” Craig Gustafson, program manager for Think Blue San Diego, said.

Think Blue, the public education and outreach program for San Diego’s Stormwater Department, has long been a longtime sponsor of the Creek to Bay Cleanup and partners year-round with ILACSD on cleanups and educational activities.

All San Diegans are encouraged to participate since all residents live in one of the region’s 11 watersheds that lead to the bays, beaches and oceans. Residents in inland areas are especially encouraged to participate and be the first line of defense in diverting litter from entering the waterways.

In 2023, Creek to Bay volunteers diverted nearly 50 tons of litter and debris from communities across the county. Volunteers can visit http://cleansd.org/creektobay to find the list of the nearly 100 sites throughout San Diego and locate a site near them.

Submitted by I Love A Clean San Diego.