Ag students plant sale is this Saturday

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Ag Department is holding its next plant sale, Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All of the indoor and outdoor plants that are available were grown by the students.

Everyone is welcome to come support the students in the community’s FFA program. To be added to their email list for upcoming plant sales, contact Margaret Chapman at [email protected] or 760-723-6300 ext. 2509 or Crystal Jones at ext. 2506

Payment is by cash and check only at this time.

Submitted by the FHS Ag Department.