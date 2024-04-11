Vallecitos school board approves design contract for new portable classroom building

The Vallecitos School District will be adding a new portable classroom building to Vallecitos Elementary School, and the Tuesday, March 12, Vallecitos board meeting approved a design contract for the new classroom.

A 3-0 vote, with two vacant seats, approved a contract for architectural and engineering services with MGPA Architecture. The Carlsbad company will be paid $26,200 for the work.

“We’re excited to see that one through,” Meliton Sanchez, superintendent of Vallecitos School District and the district’s chief business officer, said. “It’s going to be a good addition to our program.”

The new portable classroom will be 40 feet by 48 feet.

“It’s the size of two portable classrooms. It’s like a double classroom,” Sanchez said.

Once the building is delivered it will be on the east side of the basketball courts. The shipping containers currently at that part of the school grounds will be relocated.

“We’re going to use it for our after-school program,” Sanchez said.

The room currently used for the school district’s extended learning program will become a multi-purpose room which will include dining.

“We want to create an option for them to eat inside,” Sanchez said. “We’re going to make it into a quasi-cafeteria.”

The classroom will be on a wood foundation. The contract with MGPA Architecture includes subcontractor tasks. MGPA Architecture will be responsible for all construction documents and other architectural tasks and will also coordinate subcontractor work.

FBA Engineering, whose headquarters office is in Costa Mesa, will handle the electrical design work including low-voltage data infrastructure, fire alarms and lighting. Epic Engineering will handle grading and utility engineering functions. Dennis Janda Inc. of Temecula will provide a topographic and site survey.

Sanchez expects the new classroom to be installed during the summer.

Joe Naiman can be reached by email at [email protected].