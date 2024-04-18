Celebrate Earth Month with the county

The county is transforming Earth Day into Earth Month by holding a series of events highlighting sustainable activities that will span through the month of April to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Earth Day, which is celebrated on Monday, April 22, connects people to the public spaces where wildlife and nature thrive. The global theme this year is “Planet vs. Plastics.”

Come celebrate our planet and learn how the County is working to create a greener world.

Below is a list of events to add to your April calendar. Check http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/earthday for specific times and locations.

Earth Fair at County Operations Center:

The Earth Day Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, April 22 at the County Operations Center, located at 5500 Overland Drive, San Diego. There will be numerous county departments with booths set up for you to learn about the ways your county makes a difference protecting and investing in our planet. The event is free and open to the public.

Tree planting and park beautification opportunities:

Join us for a morning full of park beautification projects, including tree plantings, invasive plant removal and general trash pickup. Your efforts will improve the environment in and around our waterways – part of the larger Creek to Bay Cleanup coordinated by I Love a Clean San Diego!

Projects will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Advance registration is required. Materials are provided; come ready in clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and wear sturdy shoes and sun protection. Don’t forget your own water bottle and gloves!

To learn more about these and other volunteer opportunities, visit our volunteer web page, https://www.sdparks.org/content/sdparks/en/buttons/Volunteer.html, or send an email to [email protected].

Self-led activities:

There will be several self-led activities, including Earth Day arts and crafts and park ranger-led hikes. More information at http://www.sdparks.org.

Nature discovery tables:

Learn about local wildlife and the unique adaptations that help them survive in a variety of habitats. Our rangers will be on site to answer all your park-related questions and help you understand, appreciate and experience nature. More information at http://www.sdparks.org.

Step foot on a story trail:

San Diego County Library has placed colorful pages of children’s books on signs that our staff will be placing along some of our most popular parks. In Fallbrook, visit Live Oak County Park during Earth Week (April 20 – 27) for a real English/Spanish literary adventure!

Celebrate our Earth at any time with other fun activities:

• Color, play games, solve mysteries, and create your own science experiments at home.

• Grow your own food at one of San Diego County’s community gardens.

• Set out on a virtual hike of San Diego trails and discover how well you know your local ecosystem.

• Discover how the County is committed to restoring equity in our communities.

• Discover culture by exploring museums, visiting global landmarks, admiring artworks, and playing games.

• Take a virtual journey around the world from your living room with 360° views of incredible landscapes.

To learn and find out more about all of these activities, visit http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/earthday.