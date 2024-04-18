Avocado Festival is back for 37th year

Along with the traditional avocado-related contests and activities, this year's Avocado Festival is featuring more local musicians, food and drink providers, growers and artists.

Entertainment at the Main Stage will be provided by local groups Soul remedy, Raiz Muzik, and The Gin n' Tonix. Other performers include ballet folklorico groups, belly dancing and a jazz band.

The Beer & Wine Garden will offer beer from Oscar's Brewing CO., wine from Fallbrook And Adobe Hill, and watermelon margaritas from Querido. Food booths will offer a variety of edibles from BBQ to tacos, sweets to Peruvian street food.

Contests that were started last year will also be held this year: the Awesome Avocado Attire contest (at the Fallbrook Chamber info booth) and the Avocado Holding Competition.

All other contests take place at the Community Stage located in the Village Square, Main at Alvarado Street: Guacamole Contest, Avo 500 Avocado race, Best Dressed Avocado Contest, Little Mister & Miss Avocado Contest.

The Farmers Market can be found on Elder Street and will include protea, plants, avocados and citrus, while the Artisan Walk is on Alvarado Street with 40 artisan vendors offering cool avocado related items.

Along Main Avenue and down side streets will be 450 vendor booths including food, nonprofits, crafts, and commercial vendors. Over 150 avocado related items will include freeze dried avocados, avocado hot sauce, cookies, pendants, stuffed avocados, Agua fresca, soaps, honey, ceramics, bags, tea and of course the official guacamole of the festival, Holy Guacamole.

Visitors can also view Art of the Avocado entries at the chamber office, and vote for the People's Choice Award.

For more information including shuttle service and contest details, visit https://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/avocado-festival/.