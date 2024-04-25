Families and pets welcome to Spring Boutique

RAINBOW – The Rainbow Valley Grange is hosting its annual Spring Boutique Sunday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2160 Rainbow Valley Blvd.

There will be activities for the whole family including fire safety demos, a bake sale, free kids craft table, face painting, a jumper house (for a fee), silent auction, live music, beer and wine along with more than 40 unique vendors.

A food truck, La Taqueria Jalisco, will be selling food and there will also be Fallbrook VFW, North County Fire and Camp Pendleton Young Marines booths. The event is mostly outdoors and pet friendly.

Submitted by Rainbow Valley Grange.