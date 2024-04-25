Encore members 'Go for the Gold'

FALLBROOK – Several members of Encore Social Club enjoyed a special event touring the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. The center is a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training site comprised of 155 acres of state-of-the-art training facilities.

The center supports more than a dozen summer and Paralympic sports, as well as cross training ability for various winter sports. As they toured the beautiful grounds, Encore members were inspired to see some of the U.S. Olympic athletes training, and enjoyed lunch at the center's dining hall along with the athletes. The next summer Olympics will be held this year in Paris, France.

As members engaged in special events and monthly activities, the 'Salad Bar' gathering had a nice turnout with a lunchtime potluck. This recurring activity is often theme based, and sometimes includes a light game to enjoy. This month the theme was "birthdays." Attendees also enjoyed a delicious homemade birthday cake and each person received a small plant as a birthday gift.

The next monthly coffee meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church. The guest speaker will be Karen Houghton, RN, BSN and cookbook author of Naturally Gourmet. She will give a discussion on healthy eating and will provide delicious plant based recipes and food samples for members to taste.

Encore is a community social club open to all who live and/or work in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz. Young and old, singles and couples; all are warmly welcome. There is truly something for everyone! For more information on the organization and a detailed description of its activities and events, visit www://fallbrookencoreclub.com.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Encore Club.