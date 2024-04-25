Gun buyback brings in 56 firearms

PALA – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department teamed up with its law enforcement and tribal nation partners to help get unwanted weapons off their streets through a Gun Safety Event in Pala, April 20.

A total of 56 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public during the Saturday event at the Pala Band of Mission Indians Administrative Building, located in the 12000 block of Pala Mission Road.

Individuals received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons and ghost guns.

During the event, 49 cable locks and 76 gun safety lock boxes were also given out for free to people looking to secure firearms kept in their homes.

All weapons collected will be processed. Any firearms found to have been involved in a crime will be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law.

The Sheriff's Department and Valley Center Sheriff's Substation appreciates the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Pala Band of Mission Indians, Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians, San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, Pala Tribal Law Enforcement and the American Indian Veterans Association of Southern California for their support in making this Gun Safety Event a success as well as the Health and Human Services Agency for their support.

Most importantly, the public did its part in helping to keep their communities safe by getting unwanted firearms off their streets.

The public can always turn in their unwanted weapons at any Sheriff's station or substation. For their safety, they should keep the gun in the trunk of their car and await further instructions from a deputy.

For a list of Sheriff's patrol stations, go to https://www.sdsheriff.gov/bureaus/law-enforcement-services-bureau/patrol-stations or call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.