Social Security to expand SSI Rental Subsidy Policy

Agency continues to remove barriers to accessing SSI payments

WASHINGTON – The Social Security Administration has published a final rule, “Expansion of the Rental Subsidy Policy for Supplemental Security Income Applicants and Recipients.” The rule provides the second of several updates to the agency’s SSI regulations that will help people receiving and applying for SSI.

“Our mission is to continue to help people access crucial benefits, including SSI,” Martin O’Malley, commissioner of Social Security Administration, said. “Simplifying and expanding our rental subsidy policy nationwide is another common-sense solution that will improve program equality and will reduce agency time spent calculating and administering rental subsidy.”

SSI provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness and to adults aged 65 and older, who have limited income and resources. SSI benefits can help pay for basic needs like rent, food, clothing and medicine. People applying for and receiving SSI must meet eligibility requirements, including income and resource limits.

Under the final rule, beginning Sept. 30, the agency will expand its SSI rental subsidy policy, which due to judicial decisions is currently only in place for SSI applicants and recipients residing in seven states – Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin. In those states, rental assistance, such as renting at a discounted rate, was less likely to affect a person’s SSI eligibility or payment amount.

The new rule extends the same advantageous policy to all SSI applicants and recipients nationwide. This may increase the benefit amount some people are eligible to receive and will allow more people to qualify for critical SSI payments.

The agency continuously examines programmatic policies and makes regulatory and sub-regulatory changes as appropriate. Look for more announcements in the coming weeks.

For more information on the SSI program, including who is eligible and how to apply, visit https://www.ssa.gov/ssi.

Submitted by Social Security Administration.