CalFresh Awareness Month promotes healthy food program

Each May, the State of California and County of San Diego join community partners in celebrating CalFresh Awareness Month.

It is an opportunity to promote this resource to families and provide those who qualify with access to healthy, nutritious food.

Dozens of community events are scheduled throughout the month to share information about CalFresh and offer free, in-person help to eligible people and families. A full list of the free events is available online on the County's CalFresh website, https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/ssp/food_stamps.html.

"Enrollment is at a record high, so we know we have great need in our community right now," said Rick Wanne, director of County Self-Sufficiency Services. "Our priority is to make sure everyone eligible signs up to receive this nutritious benefit."

CalFresh is California's federal food assistance program, the state's version of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It is designed to increase access to fresh and healthy food. The program also aligns with the county's Live Well San Diego commitment to healthy, safe, and thriving communities.

Over the past decade, CalFresh enrollment has increased by 68%. As of April 1, 2024, it was serving 396,964 San Diegans. This is up 5.6% from last year.

People can find out if they qualify for CalFresh anytime by calling call 2-1-1 or applying online at https://www.getcalfresh.org or https://benefitscal.com/.

CalFresh benefits are distributed through Electronic Benefits Transfer cards. For a list of authorized retailers that accept the Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, visit http://www.fns.usda.gov.