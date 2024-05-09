Fallbrook 'wise women' celebrate a new book launch

FALLBROOK – May Day was a perfect time to celebrate the publication of "More Wise Women of a Friendly Village." Editor Sue Thorne had promised to deliver what she referred to as her "baby" in nine months and – thanks to some beautiful input from over 30 ladies – the deadline was met.

Sixteen of the "wise women" featured in the book gathered for a champagne launch at Thorne's house to pick up their copies and ooh and aah over the lovely Fallbrook scene on the cover (photo by the talented Nancy Heins-Glaser), then share their own quotes and photos (by Shelby Ahrend) with each other.

"Wow," said Karen Langer-Baker, "I just read the book from cover to cover and just love, love, love it." Like many of the ladies featured, Langer-Baker said she bought extra copies to share with her children, adding that they will doubtless share the book with the next generation.

Yes, this book was intended to capture a slice of Fallbrook history, and everyone featured in it was fascinated to hear some of the wise words and quotes of their neighbors.

As author Sarah Bates observed, this collection of talented women illustrates just how important their volunteer contributions are to the Fallbrook community.

For those who were not able to pick up their copy on May 1, Thorne said she'll plan another champagne meet-and-greet party for all participants in the near future!

To purchase copies of the book, email Sue Thorne at [email protected]

Submitted by Sue Thorne.