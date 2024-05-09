Seniors wanted to play softball

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 PM. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

We are currently looking for new players. Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate placement can be made.

The league is currently in season #2 which will end near the beginning of June. The deadline for season #3 registration is June 1. The season #3 draft will be held at that time.

Interested players may email Commissioner Chuck at [email protected]. Additional preliminary information including registration forms and an overview of the league can be found at http://fallbrookseniorsoftball.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball.