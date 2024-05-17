Supervisors accept library donations

Donations to San Diego County which exceed $5,000 in value must be approved by the county Board of Supervisors, although the traditional procedure for the County Library system has been to ratify the donations twice a year. The donations from July 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, were approved by a 5-0 county board of supervisors vote Tuesday, April 30.

The county supervisors approved $500,420.59 of cash and non-cash donations for the six-month period including Friends of the Fallbrook Library donations valued at $19,584.87. The funding for the Fallbrook branch provided classes and performances as well as publications and supplies.

The largest single donation from Friends of the Fallbrook Library during the second half of calendar year 2023 was $3,030.32 for Scholastic Books and a $66.08 donation allowed for Amazon new books. The Freaney & Friends performance activity was funded by $2,000 of donations.

Ballet Folklorico benefited from $500 of donations while $2,070 was donated for other performances. Donations totaling $2,740 allowed for yoga classes while $1,450 was donated for Zumba classes. Workshops accounted for $1,350 of Friends of the Fallbrook Library donations. A $1,461.63 donation provided printed lanyards, badge holders, and bookmarks. A $989.87 donation funded sports backpacks.

