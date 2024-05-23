FCAT to hear about wildflowers of FLC Preserves

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present Susan Liebes to talk about Wildflowers of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy Preserves. Susan Liebes, chair of the FLC, will discuss how the wildflowers, bees and butterflies of the FLC Preserves interact to mutually benefit our environment. The Zoom meeting will be held Tuesday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m.

FLC owns more than 3,000 acres of permanently protected open space and over 1,000 acres of conservation easements. Liebes is a longtime Fallbrook resident. She has been gardening with native California plants for 20 years. She has been volunteering with the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Native Plant Restoration Team for ten years and has been on the FLC Board of Directors for six years, serving as chair since 2018.

FLC's mission is to acquire, protect and manage open space in perpetuity for the benefit of wildlife and the community. They were founded in 1988, as a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and enhancing the rural character of Fallbrook.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is an all volunteer group. FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation on the last Tuesday of every month except December. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast at http://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.