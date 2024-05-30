FUESD celebrates new teachers' triumphs

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District recently held its end-of-year New Teacher Colloquium Wednesday, May 15. The event provided a platform for new teachers to showcase their culminating projects to teacher mentors, principals and district leadership, marking the completion of a significant milestone in their professional development journey.

This two-year program is designed to provide job-embedded support and mentorship to new teachers, fostering a growth cycle grounded in Action Research and aligned with the California Teaching Standards.

"At FUESD, the induction program is a thriving community dedicated to the growth and development of our educators," Jennifer Mariucci, FUESD teacher and Fallbrook Elementary Teachers Association leader, said. "Through a collaborative approach focusing on the growth cycle of 'Plan, Teach, Reflect and Apply,' our new teachers and mentors work closely together to elevate all aspects of their teaching craft."

The New Teacher Colloquium showcased the culmination of this collaborative effort, highlighting the dedication and hard work of FUESD's newest educators. From innovative teaching strategies to impactful classroom projects, each presentation reflected the commitment to excellence that defines FUESD's teaching community.

"We are incredibly proud of our new teachers and the progress they have made throughout their time in the induction program," Kimberly Huesing, assistant superintendent of human resources at FUESD said. "Their passion for education and their eagerness to grow exemplify the spirit of our district and the future of our profession."

The event concluded with a celebration to honor the achievements of all participating teachers, marking not only the completion of the program but also the beginning of a new chapter in their careers. As FUESD continues to uphold its mission of fostering excellence in education, the New Teacher Colloquium stands as a testament to the district's unwavering dedication to supporting and empowering educators.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.