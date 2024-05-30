J.F. Shea given CWA contract to reline Pipeline 5 in San Luis Rey Canyon

J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., was given the San Diego County Water Authority contract to reline Pipeline 5 in San Luis Rey Canyon.

The SDCWA board voted unanimously May 23 to award J.F. Shea a $47,913,795 contract for the work. The project will reline approximately 9,000 linear feet of existing 96-inch diameter pre-stressed concrete cylinder pipe.

Pipeline 5 was built in 1982 and conveys untreated water to CWA member agency turnouts. The CWA has an asset management program which protects the reliability of CWA facilities. Inspection technologies reduce the risk of pipeline failures and are also used to plan pipeline rehabilitation schedules. The asset management program uses both an acoustic fiberoptic monitoring system and internal inspections during aqueduct shutdowns to detect and monitor deterioration of CWA aqueduct facilities.

The bid documents included a base bid and two additive bid components which allowed the CWA to compare the cost of specific portions of the work and decide whether to incorporate one, both, or neither of the additive bids. The base bid was to reline approximately 6,550 linear feet of pipeline, install isolation bulkheads, and perform other ancillary work. Additive Bid 1 included an additional 2,450 linear feet of pipeline relining in San Luis Rey Canyon. Additive Bid 2 included an isolation vault.

CWA staff advertised for bids March 13, conducted a pre-bid

meeting and site visit March 19, and had an additional site visit April 8. Two bids were received by the April 23 bid opening date.

The CWA board members addressed the limited number of bids. “What we’re looking to award a contract on right now is a pretty specialized area of work,” said CWA board chair Mel Katz, who is the City of Del Mar delegate to the CWA board.

In October 2022 the CWA approved a Project Labor Agreement for future capital projects which included the requirement of a PLA for all capital projects exceeding $1 million. A PLA is a collective bargaining agreement between a public agency planning a construction project, its contractors, and the unions which represent the skilled labor needed for that project and outlines specific terms and conditions which govern the employment of labor for the duration of the project. Vista Irrigation District board member Marty Miller, who is the VID representative on the CWA board, noted that the PLA requirement discourages many small contractors from bidding on CWA projects. “We’ve got to change this procedure so we can get some new contractors into the field,” he said.

The engineer’s estimate was $29.5 million to $34.2 million for the base bid, $16.6 million to $19.3 million for Additive Bid 1, and $3.5 million to $4.1 million for Additive Bid 2. The J.F. Shea proposal had a base bid of $31,381,080 while asking $16,532,715 for Additive Bid 1 and $4,211,170 for Additive Bid 2. The Michels Trenchless, Inc., base bid was $52,344,150 with Additive Bid 1 being $13,821,740 and Additive Bid 2 having a price of $4,133,600. CWA staff recommended a contract with the base bid and Additive Bid 1.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2024 and be complete during summer 2025. An aqueduct shutdown will be required.