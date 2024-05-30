Remembering those who served

count
Members of the Fallbrook Chorale sing patriotic songs during the annual Fallbrook Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, May 27. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
USMC GySgt William Baumann prepares to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the Memorial Day Ceremony. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
U.S. Naval Sea Cadets attend the annual Fallbrook Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1924 and Auxiliary at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook High School student Madeline Hall reads her winning Voice of Democracy essay during the Memorial Day Ceremony. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
U.S. Air Force veteran Ken Munson speaks about Memorial Day during the Fallbrook Memorial Day Ceremony at the Masonic Cemetery. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
USMC veteran Greg Kaput of Bugles Across America performs Taps during the Fallbrook Memorial Day Ceremony. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
American flags are place on the graves of veterans at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery on Memorial Day. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
