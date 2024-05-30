Vallecitos School District approves cafeteria equipment purchase

One of the existing classrooms at Vallecitos Elementary School will be converted into a cafeteria, and the Vallecitos School District board approved a purchase agreement for cafeteria equipment.

The board voted 3-0 Tuesday, May 14, with Ritsa Chanthabandith in Europe, to ratify a contract with Economy Restaurant and Supply. The San Marcos company will be paid $22,004.00 while freight charges and sales tax create a total school district expense of $27,674.31.

“It’s to get our kids an opportunity to eat inside and out of the elements,” Meliton Sanchez, superintendent and chief business officer of Vallecitos School District, said.

A 3-0 Vallecitos School District board vote April 9, with two vacant seats at the time of the vote, approved the purchase of a 40-foot by 48-foot modular building from Mobile Modular Management Corporation. The new classroom will be used for the district’s after-school program, and the room currently used for the school district’s extended learning program will become a multi-purpose room, which will include indoor dining. The district said it hoped to install the new classroom building over the summer, and the conversion of the existing classroom into a cafeteria will occur after the educational materials are moved into the new building.

The school district will obtain two counters with stainless steel tops and a traffic rail for food plates. Both counters are 34 inches high. One of those is 84 inches long and 35 inches wide, while the other counter is 30 inches long and 30 inches wide. The longer counter includes front and back panels, two side panels, operator side doors and an 84-inch island food shield with polished finish. That counter will be modified to have a one-inch recess in the counter top allowing for two sheet pans. The other counter has a front panel, two side panels, a stainless-steel panel on the back and operator side doors. Both panels include door locks. The traffic rail is 48 inches long with laminate inserts, and the food plates bring the overall length to 55 inches.

