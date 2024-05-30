BUSD honored with CFF Innovative Superintendent & District Team Award

BONSALL – The Bonsall Unified School District is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF) Innovative Superintendent & District Team Award. This honor recognizes the district's commitment to educational innovation and excellence under the leadership of Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The award ceremony was held May 16 at the Nautilus Pavilion at Sea World and was attended by a delegation from BUSD. Superintendent Clevenger was joined by his top cabinet members, current and past School Board Trustees, the BUSD Teacher of the Year, and other key educators and staff.

The event celebrated the district's achievements in implementing forward-thinking educational practices and fostering a culture of innovation within its schools such as the Bonsall Forward Initiative, the Early College program, and the STEM internships developed with community partners.

Clevenger expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our collective efforts to provide an innovative and enriching learning environment for our students are being recognized, and I couldn't be prouder of what we have accomplished together."

The Classroom of the Future Foundation, a leading advocate for educational innovation, sponsors the award to highlight exemplary leadership and team collaboration in school districts across the region. BUSD was selected for its outstanding initiatives that integrate technology, personalized learning, and community engagement to enhance student outcomes.

The event at Sea World brought together educational leaders and innovators from across the region, providing an opportunity for attendees to share best practices and celebrate their collective achievements. BUSD's recognition among this group underscores its role as a leader in educational innovation.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.