San Diego Weekly Gas Price Update

DALLAS – Average gasoline prices in San Diego have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.03/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 784 stations in San Diego. Prices in San Diego are 26.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 23.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.82 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in San Diego was priced at $4.56/g yesterday while the most expensive was $6.09/g, a difference of $1.53/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.95/g while the highest was $8.55/g, a difference of $4.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56/g today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in San Diego and the national average going back 10 years:

May 28, 2023: $4.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 28, 2022: $6.04/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 28, 2021: $4.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 28, 2020: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

May 28, 2019: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

May 28, 2018: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

May 28, 2017: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

May 28, 2016: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

May 28, 2015: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 28, 2014: $4.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Riverside- $4.94/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $5.03/g.

San Bernardino- $4.89/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.98/g.

Orange County- $4.96/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $5.05/g.

"With the summer driving season now underway, average gas prices have seen ups in some areas and downs in others. Most states are seeing prices slightly below their 2024 peak thus far, with some refinery issues in the Great Lakes weighing on prices there, while other areas, like the West Coast, have seen notable relief with more coming," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"June tends to be a month of smooth sailing, where we see gas prices decline in most areas, and that's a trend that looks the most likely for drivers, barring unexpected refinery snags or a tropical storm developing. The national average over Memorial Day was down ever so slightly compared to last year—after adjusting for inflation, prices were down about 10 cents per gallon. Not a terrible way to kick off summer!"

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

SOURCE GasBuddy