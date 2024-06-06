Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce opens Wine Trail

FALLBROOK – Looking for something fun to do this summer? Let the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce help with that.

For adults 21 and over, the Fallbrook Wine Trail is returning. Residents can take the opportunity to visit and learn about some of local wineries – Adobe Hill Winery, Beach House Winery, Estate d'Iacobelli Winery, Fallbrook Winery, Monserate Vineyards & Winery, Myrtle Creek Vineyards, Romiglio Ridge Winery, and The Vineyard at 1924 – from Wednesday, July 10 until Sunday, Aug. 25.

For $25 they will receive a gift bag with a souvenir wine glass, an identifying lanyard and a badge to wear during your visits, along with a passport which includes detailed information about each winery's offerings.

The package will allow participants to purchase three wine tastings for $5 at each venue. Only those with the Fallbrook Wine Trail package will be able to enjoy this incredible deal.

Fallbrook Wine Trail packages can be purchased at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office beginning Wednesday, June 26. Call 760-728-5845 for more information.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.