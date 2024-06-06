Fallbrook Newcomers members attend a Wine & Dine Party

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers recently held an enjoyable Wine & Dine Party hosted by Newcomers Wine & Dine Activity Chairperson Tom Moser.

"Wine and Dine" is an evening wine and hors d'oeuvres party where members bring hors d' oeuvres or dessert to share and their favorite drink. This monthly event is held at a member's home and features good fun and meeting new people.

These popular events are a great way to make new friends while enjoying a delicious meal, a glass of wine, and lively conversation in a relaxing environment.

The Wine & Dine Party took place on May 25, at the beautiful home of Cindy Konkel which features a charming and expansive outdoor patio and gorgeous garden with amazing views perfect for outdoor entertainment.

The Newcomers members thoroughly enjoyed the wide array of delicious hors d'oeuvres and desserts, as well as a special treat of Sparkling Limoncello Lemon Liquor, while socializing and sitting around the large firepit.

The Wine & Dine Party is a testament to the Fallbrook Newcomers' commitment to providing a wide variety of fun and engaging activities for its members.

Social meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at Christ the King Church at 10 a.m. The upcoming June 13 meeting will feature Laura Sylvester, Good Dog! Service Canines co-founder and executive director.

After a service dog changed the life of her son, who has autism, Sylvester and her husband, Rick, founded a nonprofit in 2011 that partners other kids with disabilities with a 'Good Dog' of their own. Working with autism families for over 15 years, Sylvester has a personal understanding of the challenges faced by special needs families.

For more information about Fallbrook Newcomers and upcoming events, visit https://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers.