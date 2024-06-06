Cal Fire suspends burn permits in San Diego County

EL CAJON – After another wet winter, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop. The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of San Diego County.

This suspension took effect 8 a.m. on June 1, and suspended all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

"Due to increased fire risk, we are suspending all burn permits effective June 1. This measure is essential to safeguard our communities and resources during this heightened period of danger," said Unit and Fire Chief Tony Mecham.

Since Jan. 1, 2024, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have already responded to over 1,250 wildfires. While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to take that extra time to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around every home and building on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.

Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:

• Clear all dead and/or dying vegetation from at least 100 feet around all structures. • Landscape with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.

• Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility. The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety.

Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, on how to be prepared for wildfires, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit http://www.AlertSanDiego.org.

Submitted by Cal Fire.